5 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Launch Search for Woman Who Threw Away Infant

By Collins Omulo

Nairobi County inspectorate officers rescued a month-old baby found on a street on Sunday night.

The director of operations at the inspectorate department, Mr Peter Mbaya, said the infant was in a polythene bag near Tuskys Supermarket on Ronald Ngala.

"Officers who were conducting raids against hawkers and boda bodas in the city centre found the baby after being tipped off by the public, " Mr Mbaya said on Monday.

"We have been told that a woman dumped the infant around 8pm and took off."

Mr Mbaya said police and county inspectorate officers took the foundling to Central Police Station.

The child was later taken to St Thomas Barnados Children's Home on Lang'ata Road.

"The baby will remain at the orphanage as police attempt to trace the mother," he said.

