Liberia: President Weah Off to Abuja, Nigeria

President George Manneh Weah has departed the country for Abuja, Nigeria for a one-day State visit.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Weah departed the country on Monday, March 5, 2018. While in Abuja, the Liberian leader will meet his Nigerian counterpart, H.E. Muhammadou Buhari to discuss bilateral issues on regional trade, reforms in ECOWAS, Peace and Security and the reactivation of the Nigeria-Liberia Joint Commission.

During President Weah's absence from the country, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and via telephone conversation with the President.

Accompanying the President to the Nigerian capital are the Ministers of Finance and Development Planning Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism, Hon. Len Eugene Nagbe, and State Without Portfolio, Hon. Trokon Kpui.

Meanwhile, First Lady Madam Clar Marie Weah also departed the country on Sunday March 4, 2018 for Marrakech, Morocco to attend the first ever symposium on women football. The symposium, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and partners, is aimed at raising the standards of women football. Prior to her departure on Sunday, Madam Weah told reporters the forum will enable her make the case for Liberia in attracting support for sports development particularly for children.