DIAMOND Jubilee Stars were on course to win the 2018 Advanced Players Cricket League (APL) that was due to end late in the evening at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana club (DGC) yesterday.

After playing two matches, Diamond Jubilee were top of the log on four points after winning all matches. They were followed by Cricket Lovers, who tied on two points with Dudu's after playing three matches each but were separated on net run rate.

GP Warriors settled last with two points from two matches. GP Warriors beat Cricket Lovers by four wickets in a thrilling Advanced Players Cricket League (APL) encounter at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) on Friday evening.

Cricket Lovers won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 102 runs for all wickets in 18.5 overs. Only Zimbabweans Gary Chirimuta, Ramesh Alluri and Jumanne Mohammed who managed double digits after posting 21, 18 and 16 runs respectively, while 15 runs came from extras.

Bilawal Nazeer from Pakistan and Syed Bukhari claimed three wickets each, while Sanjay Boom took two wickets. In reply to Cricket Lovers target, the victors managed to chase, scoring 104 runs for only six wickets down. A superb opening batsmen's partnership of Bukhari and Pakistan's Arshad Khan recorded a combined 81 runs, with Bukhari posting 41 runs before being caught by Zimbabwean Simbarashe Gupo and Khan scoring 40 runs before he was dismissed by Ally Mpeka's wonderful catch.

Other notable contribution came from Boom, who scored 13 runs not out. Skipper Arun Dagar of Cricket Lovers took three wickets. In another match, Cricket Lovers registered a massive 35 runs victory over Dudu's. They won the toss and went to bat first, scoring 93 runs for nine wickets, with Dagar emerging as the highest scorer after posting 16 runs, followed by Nilesh Varsani, who posted 15 runs.