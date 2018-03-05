Tanzania: Dodoma Hospital Teams Up With U.S. Colleagues

Dodoma — BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital has teamed up with eight medical experts from the United States to conduct free eye screening to residents of Central Zone regions commencing March 12 to 15.

Ophthalmologis t from BMH, Dr Frank Sandi, told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the diabetes and hypertension patients will also undergo eye screening and receive medication, saying the patients will have to fork out only 2,000/- for registration.

"We appeal to all residents with eye complications in Dodoma and Singida to make use of the opportunity to attend the exercise and undergo medication," said the Ophthalmologist.

Dr Sandi said eight medical experts, who will conduct the exercise, are from the University of Utah Hospital in Weil Cornell Medical Centre in New York and that five medical doctors are from BMH. "Patients who will be found with eye complications will receive free medication from our experts. Our hospital is equipped with modern medical kits to conduct the four-day exercise," said the medical expert who doubles as UDOM don.

Trachoma, which is the main infectious cause of blindness, is serious problem in the Central Zone which includes Dodoma and Singida. Eye patients in the regions thus will breathe a sigh of relief following the free screening and medication at BMH.

Located at UDOM Campus, BMH last year became the first health facility in central zone regions to offer Magnet Resonance Imaging (MRI) and CT Scan services. The 170bn/- facility is a brainchild of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and the University to transform health service delivery in the country.