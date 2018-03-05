Nigeria: Saudi Medical Team Offers Free Eye Surgery in Kano

Kano — A medical team from Saudi Arabia, which comprises five Saudi eye surgeons in collaboration with World Conference for Islamic Youths, has conducted free eye surgery for 515 patients in Kano State.

This was contained in a statement by the Saudi Vice Consul Yousef Ibrahem Alghamdi.

"The team has succeeded in assisting many people to regain their sight after years of temporary blindness due to their inability to access medical treatment. We have been monitoring their conditions after the surgery as well as issuance of free drugs to the patients involved," Alghandi said. He added that the team has increased the number of the beneficiaries from the initial 400 targeted to 515 taking into consideration the number of people that needed it.