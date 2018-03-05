5 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saudi Medical Team Offers Free Eye Surgery in Kano

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — A medical team from Saudi Arabia, which comprises five Saudi eye surgeons in collaboration with World Conference for Islamic Youths, has conducted free eye surgery for 515 patients in Kano State.

This was contained in a statement by the Saudi Vice Consul Yousef Ibrahem Alghamdi.

"The team has succeeded in assisting many people to regain their sight after years of temporary blindness due to their inability to access medical treatment. We have been monitoring their conditions after the surgery as well as issuance of free drugs to the patients involved," Alghandi said. He added that the team has increased the number of the beneficiaries from the initial 400 targeted to 515 taking into consideration the number of people that needed it.

Nigeria

How Nigeria Can Win The World Cup - President George Weah

Liberian President, George Weah, has said the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, have the potential to win… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.