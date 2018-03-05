5 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Central African Republic: Soccer Uniting Foes in War-Ravaged Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oman Mbiko

Bangui — FOOTBALL, aptly called the beautiful game, is hailed as the world's most powerful unifier.

Its magic to bridge divides has been experienced in the war-torn Central African Republic (CAR), in the form of a local league cup final in the town of Bambari in the southern prefecture (administrative jurisdiction), bordering the equally restive Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

An estimated 5 000 supporters thronged the municipal stadium to watch local finalists Sica Sport of Bambari and Ippy.

The atmosphere of the match was electric and saw Sica Sport emerge victorious in a 3-0 outcome.

During the opening ceremony, Abel Matchipata, the Mayor of Bambari, and International Office of Migration (IOM) Programme Officer, Giacomo Gabbrielli, highlighted the importance of sports as a means to promote peace and non-violence.

The values were reaffirmed with a theatrical presentation during the half-time break on the risks related to the illegal circulation of arms, and their role in escalating conflicts rather than solving individual and community disputes.

"It was a beautiful event and a great opportunity to raise awareness about peaceful resolutions to conflict and IOM's work in Bambari," said IOM's Gabbrielli.

"The fans were terrific and I believe they also enjoyed the half-time play on the detrimental role of illegal arms."

The initiative was also used to promote IOM's work in Bambari.

It opened its Bambari sub-office in December 2017.

Through its Community Violence Reduction project, it aims to tackle the security situation through the reintegration of armed group members who are ineligible for the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration programme.

CAR is experiencing violence between Christian extremists and Muslim radicals.

The population of displaced people reached 600 000 last year, representing a 50 percent increase in 12 months.

Central African Republic

Lack of Funding for Aid Operations Means 'People Will Die' - UN Official

A senior United Nations relief official is urging the international community to boost support for humanitarian efforts… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.