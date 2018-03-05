Johannesburg — THERE is outrage following the alleged murder of a Tanzanian postgraduate student in South Africa by a taxi driver recently.

Baraka Leonard Nafari, studying at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), has been killed in what is widely believed to be a xenophobic attack.

It is reported the culprit chased him into the UJ campus in the area and killed him in cold blood labeling him "kwerekwere" a derogatory term used against foreign nationals in South Africa.

Police at Brixton reportedly arrested the unnamed taxi driver but later released him ‎under unclear circumstances. There was no immediate comment from South African Police Service (SAPS) Brixton police station.

Angered by the incidents, the African Diaspora Forum (ADF), a body representative for African nationalities living in South Africa, is on Monday set to protest the murder of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) scholar.

"Baraka was chased and brutally killed in very cruel circumstances in cold blood," ADF stated.

"We are coordinating a gathering at the University of Johannesburg Sophiatown Campus on Monday, 5th March 2018 at 11hr00 to honour the memory of Baraka. Baraka for justice! Justice for Baraka, " the organisation continued.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also denounced the murder.

Zwelakhe Mahlamvu, Chairman of the EFF Students Council (EFFSC) at UJ Auckland Park, said they were disgusted the SAPS in Brixton and UJ Protection Services failed to protect students from criminals running rampant in the surrounding areas of UJ, including Auckland Park, Melville and Westdene.

"The murder is believed to be related to senseless act of Afro‎phobia,because the EFFSC UJ APK does not subscribe to the colonial notion of artificial borders in Africa, so therefore it could be an act of xenophobia but an act of self-hate and condemnation of our African brothers and sisters by people that hold such evil sentiments," Mahlamvu stated.

The South African and Tanzanian governments were said to be privately engaging over the murder.