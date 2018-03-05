5 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Furore Over 'Xenophobic' Murder of Tanzanian Student

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.(file photo).
By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — THERE is outrage following the alleged murder of a Tanzanian postgraduate student in South Africa by a taxi driver recently.

Baraka Leonard Nafari, studying at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), has been killed in what is widely believed to be a xenophobic attack.

It is reported the culprit chased him into the UJ campus in the area and killed him in cold blood labeling him "kwerekwere" a derogatory term used against foreign nationals in South Africa.

Police at Brixton reportedly arrested the unnamed taxi driver but later released him ‎under unclear circumstances. There was no immediate comment from South African Police Service (SAPS) Brixton police station.

Angered by the incidents, the African Diaspora Forum (ADF), a body representative for African nationalities living in South Africa, is on Monday set to protest the murder of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) scholar.

More on This

"Baraka was chased and brutally killed in very cruel circumstances in cold blood," ADF stated.

"We are coordinating a gathering at the University of Johannesburg Sophiatown Campus on Monday, 5th March 2018 at 11hr00 to honour the memory of Baraka. Baraka for justice! Justice for Baraka, " the organisation continued.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also denounced the murder.

Zwelakhe Mahlamvu, Chairman of the EFF Students Council (EFFSC) at UJ Auckland Park, said they were disgusted the SAPS in Brixton and UJ Protection Services failed to protect students from criminals running rampant in the surrounding areas of UJ, including Auckland Park, Melville and Westdene.

"The murder is believed to be related to senseless act of Afro‎phobia,because the EFFSC UJ APK does not subscribe to the colonial notion of artificial borders in Africa, so therefore it could be an act of xenophobia but an act of self-hate and condemnation of our African brothers and sisters by people that hold such evil sentiments," Mahlamvu stated.

The South African and Tanzanian governments were said to be privately engaging over the murder.

More on This

Tanzanian Student Murdered in South Africa

A University of Johannesburg (UJ) PhD student from Tanzania, Mr Baraka Leonard Nafari was murdered on Friday, February… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.