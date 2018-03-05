5 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Motorists Stranded Again, This Time On Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Hundreds of motorists spent many hours in traffic Sunday night on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway following an accident at Kinungi.

This prompted motorists from both directions to start overlapping which worsened the situation.

Traffic Commandant Samuel Kimaru blamed the mess on indisciplined and impatient drivers and urged them to respect traffic rules.

Police said heavy rains also experienced there complicated the situation.

Many motorists spent up to seven hours on the stretch before more police arrived to control traffic flow.

This was the second such scenario after that of the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Lukenya area on Saturday where motorists spent the night on the road in similar circumstances.

