Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Speaks About the Closure of the Streets

Mayor of Mogadishu and the governor of Benadir Region, Eng Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow has spoken about the closure of the capital's main streets by the security forces.

The mayor told reporters in Mogadishu that he met with the government security officials over the residents' complaint about the blockade of the roads over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Eng Yarisow assured the people of Mogadishu that the security agencies accepted to reopen the main streets immediately and urged them to be more patient.

The closure of the streets came following twin car bomb blasts around the Villa Somalia, the country's Presidential Palace recently by Al Shabaab which killed at least 45 people.

The Federal government of Somalia has deployed more troops into the main roads to prevent possible attacks from the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militants.