Sudan: Suspected Cholera in Central Darfur - One More Dead, 41 New Cases

Nierteti — One person died of watery diarrhoea, suspected to be cholera, in Central Darfur. The four isolation units in Nierteti locality admitted 41 new patients on Saturday.

A medical volunteer reported to Radio Dabanga that one of the patients in the isolation unit of Kuweila village died on Saturday.

The medical units set-up in the villages of Kuweila, Mara, and Korifal in eastern Nierteti received 36 new cases the same day, bringing the total number of patients to 77.

The source added that 10 infected people are currently being treated at the isolation ward of Nierteti Hospital after five new patients were admitted on Saturday.

According to cases reported to this station, the death toll in Nierteti this year amounts to 20 people. More than 280 people have been infected with what is suspected to be cholera.

The state Health Ministry has taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of the disease. Drinking water is chlorinated, and health teams are visiting the areas of concern in coordination with a number of local and international organisations.