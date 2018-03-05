5 March 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Suspected Cholera in Central Darfur - One More Dead, 41 New Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nierteti — One person died of watery diarrhoea, suspected to be cholera, in Central Darfur. The four isolation units in Nierteti locality admitted 41 new patients on Saturday.

A medical volunteer reported to Radio Dabanga that one of the patients in the isolation unit of Kuweila village died on Saturday.

The medical units set-up in the villages of Kuweila, Mara, and Korifal in eastern Nierteti received 36 new cases the same day, bringing the total number of patients to 77.

The source added that 10 infected people are currently being treated at the isolation ward of Nierteti Hospital after five new patients were admitted on Saturday.

According to cases reported to this station, the death toll in Nierteti this year amounts to 20 people. More than 280 people have been infected with what is suspected to be cholera.

The state Health Ministry has taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of the disease. Drinking water is chlorinated, and health teams are visiting the areas of concern in coordination with a number of local and international organisations.

Sudan

Speaker Meets Leaders of Political Forces and Native Administration , CSOs in Kassala

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has reiterated that the visit of the National… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.