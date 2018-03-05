IT was a relief for Young Africans camp after their key players; Obrey Chirwa and Thabani Kamusoko declared fit to face Botswana's Township Rollers in a CAF Champions League tomorrow at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Zimbabwean midfield maestro, Kamusoko missed several for the Jangwani based club due to knee injury while striker Chirwa was sidelined for three competitive games as a result of hamstring injury.

The Mainland Premier League reigning champions returned in the city three days ago from Mtwara where they posted a remarkable 2-1 victory over hosts Ndanda FC to put up pressure on the league leaders Simba who were held to a 3-3 draw by Stand United at the National Stadium on Friday.

Commenting on the upcoming encounter, Yanga's manager Hafidh Saleh said they are not leaving any stone unturned ahead of the big match as their main aim is to win convincingly the first leg at home. "We are in the camp training seriously for the tough CAF Champions League match and it is very promising that the squad has been beefed up by key players who were on the injury list for a prolonged time," he said.

Adding, Saleh disclosed that Juma Mahadhi who was down with Malaria and Donald Ngoma who was not well have been also named to play tomorrow. Mahadhi scored the solitary goal when Yanga beat St Louis Suns of Seychelles at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam after coming on as a second half substitute and connected home Geoffrey Mwashiuya's corner kick.

The Jangwani club booked a date with Township Rollers after an aggregate 2-1 win over Seychelles's St Louis FC thanks to a 1-0 home win and a 1-1 draw in the second leg staged in Seychelles. It was Ibrahim Ajib who netted an important goal in Seychelles that sent Yanga into the First round of the lucrative continental competition. Towinship Rollers, Yanga's opponents, jetted into the country yesterday via South African Airways with all their players.

The list of players arrived included Motsholetsi Sikele, Thato Bolweleng, Maano Ditshupo Joel Mogorosi, Segolame Boy, Lemponye Tshireletso, Tshepo Matete and Keeagile Kgosipula. Others are Kaone Vanderwesthuize, Mwampule Masule, Gape Mohutsiwa, Mthokozisi Msomi, Edwin Moalosi and Simisani Mathumo. On Wednesday, it will be the turn of the current Mainland League leaders Simba who will entertain Al Masry from Egypt at the National Stadium.

Speaking about the game, Simba's Information Officer Haji Manara urged supporters of the club to descend at the venue in large numbers to cheer up their team. He also narrated that entry charges on the day will be 20,000/- for the VIP A while VIP B will go for 15,000/- and those who will occupy open stand section will have to pay 5,000/- respectively.

The Msimbazi giants cruised into the second round of the competition after mercilessly ousting Djibouti's Gendarmerie by an aggregate of 5-0 victory, winning 4-0 at home and 1-0 in Djibouti. The draw for the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions will be held on Wednesday, 21 March 2018 in Cairo, Egypt.