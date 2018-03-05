Angola: Sea Feasts Offers Business Opportunities

Moçâmedes — The governor of the south-west Namibe province, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, considered Saturday in Moçâmedes city, the Sea Feasts as an opportunity to create new businesses in several sectors of the country's economy.

The governor made the statement during the opening of the 2018 Sea Feasts which until April 1st will comprises a variety of cultural and sport activities.

The event counts on the participation of exhibitors displaying products linked to sectors of fishing, agriculture, livestock, civil construction and industry.