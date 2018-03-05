5 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sea Feasts Offers Business Opportunities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Moçâmedes — The governor of the south-west Namibe province, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, considered Saturday in Moçâmedes city, the Sea Feasts as an opportunity to create new businesses in several sectors of the country's economy.

The governor made the statement during the opening of the 2018 Sea Feasts which until April 1st will comprises a variety of cultural and sport activities.

The event counts on the participation of exhibitors displaying products linked to sectors of fishing, agriculture, livestock, civil construction and industry.

Angola

Half-a-Billion-Dollar Scam of Espírito Santo Bank

In the plunder that has been carried out in Angola, little has been said about the extraordinary role of Portuguese… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.