Angola: At Least 300,000 Plants of Arabica Coffee Distributed

Cuito — At least 300,000 plants of Arabica coffee were already distributed this year to re-launch, encourage and increase the harvest and production levels of this product in the central provinces of Bié, Cuanza Sul and Huambo.

The information was disclosed to the press on Sunday in Cuito City, Bié Province, by the Agriculture and Forests minister, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, following a two-day visit he paid to this region.

However, the official added the goal is also to increase, in the forthcoming years, the collection of revenues with sale of this product, underscoring that this sort of distribution will be continued in the next agricultural campaign to restore the plantation of coffee in zones that have traditionally produced coffee in the country.

The coffee production has currently been recording a poor cultivation, hence the Ministry of Agriculture foresees to gradually adopt techniques that respond to the new trends.