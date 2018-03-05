Angola: Mineral Transportation From DR Congo Brings Advantages to Angola

Luau — The resumption of mineral transportation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the port of Lobito through Benguela's railways is a great advantage to the country taking into account that the expected revenues can contribute to the development of this region.

This was said on Sunday to Angop in Luau municipality by the local deputy administrator, Nora Mahongo, who considered an added value the restart of the operation, paralyzed long time ago.

The inaugural train transporting 50 containers loaded with 1,000 tons of manganese from Congo's Kisenge, Katanga province, is expected to arrive this Monday in the bordering municipality of Luau, Angola's Moxico province.

The train arrival ceremony is due to be witnessed by the Angolan and Congolese Transport ministers,Augusto Tomás and Brain Mashimba, respectively and governor of Moxico province, Manuel Gonçalves Muadumba.