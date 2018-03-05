5 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Undenge Hits Hard Times

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tendai Rupapa

Former Cabinet Minister Samuel Undenge has hit hard times and is struggling to raise money to travel from Chimanimani to Harare where he is supposed to report at Highlands police station as part of his bail conditions, the court heard today.

The former Energy and Power Development minister is accused of prejudicing Zimbabwe Power Company of $12 650.

Undenge appeared before magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande today and successfully made an application for variation of bail conditions

Through his lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, Undenge informed the court that he was now into farming in Chimanimani hence was finding it difficult to travel to Harare every week due to financial constraints.

When he initially appeared in court, Undenge was ordered to report once a week to the police as part of his bail conditions.

"Having to travel every Friday to make a report, is now a burden to him since he is no longer employed," Mr Muchadehama said.

Zimbabwe

New Political Party Confirms Mugabe Meeting

The National Patriotic Front has just confirmed that its leader Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri met former… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.