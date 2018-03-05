Ghana: Inter-Second Cycle Schoolshold Debate to Commemorate UN IWD 2018

press release

An Inter-Second Cycle Schools debate has taken place in Accra in commemoration of this year's United Nations (UN) International Women's Day (IWD).

The debate on the theme: "Behind every successful woman, there is a man", was aimed at sensitizing the youth about the role gender played in national development--in view of the fact that although a significant and tremendous role has been played by women in national development, few leadership roles and opportunities exist for them in the society.

In an address delivered on her behalf, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, said IWD 2018 should inspire everyone to make a resolution in fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) "to leave no one behind" in the accelerated march to success, wealth and prosperity.

Madam Diaba urged women to dream about a glorious future for Ghana as preparations were made for the twin celebration of the Nation's 61 Independence Anniversary and IWD2018, respectively.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Mrs Christiana Korkel, was of the view that women could effectively fit into leadership positions when they were empowered to harness their full potentials.

March 8 is a day which has been dedicated by the UN for the whole world to reflect on and acknowledge not only the tremendous and incalculable contributions of women to the achievement of better livelihoods for humanity, but also to ponder about the travails and tribulations of women as nations continue to battle against inequality, injustice, violence, sexual exploitation and discrimination.

Source: ISD (Priscilla Serwah Adjarkoh)