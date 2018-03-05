5 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - 1º De Maio Win and Deepen Domant FC Crisis

Luanda — 1º de Maio de Benguela last Sunday beat Domant FC by 4-3, a result that can deepen the managerial crisis being faced by the latter team.

The game, played in 1º de Maio home (Municipal Stadium of Benguela), was part of the fourth round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018).

Although Domant FC put up a good fight in the attempt to get at least a point away, it was noticed that the situation with the coach, Francisco Andre - who recently presented his resignation - contributed to the negative final result.

Domant FC is currently being managed by the assistant-coach, Manuel Oliveira.

1º de Maio's goals were scored by Jó, at 5 minutes of the game, Brazuca (44'), Kinho (54') and Márcio Luvambo (59'), whereas Domant's goals were scored by Mabululo (32'), Londaca (62') and Daxi (76').

