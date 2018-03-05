Nigeria: Govt Pledges Support to Bayelsa On ICT Development

The Minister of Communications Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu has pledged to support the government of Bayelsa state in its drive to build ICT human capital.

Shittu who spoke at the official launch of the 'Baylesa ICT Ignition Week' and 'Innovation Ecosystem' assured the state that the ministry of communications would provide all the required policy and personnel support to help the state set up the right framework to develop its youngsters into digital geeks.

"It is my pleasure and privilege for being with you on the occasion of the Official Launch of the Baylesa ICT Ignition Week & Innovation Ecosystem on the important theme: Human Capital & Youth Development in Bayelsa through ICT For Economic Restoration. It is apt and could not have come at a better time than this when government is putting all measures in place to leverage ICTs and to reposition our national economy," said Shittu while being welcome by Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson.

Part of the objectives of the 'Ignition Program' is to create opportunities for startups to take their business to the next level; help develop Bayelsa State Technology Forum (BSTF); provide young people the opportunity to explore software engineering/application development; and provide a common platform for young people to interact with local/global industry figures and policy makers.

"The initiative is expected to open a portfolio of opportunities in entrepreneurship for young people to self-initiate and create jobs in challenges times such as the country is experiencing now," said Shittu while assuring the governor and the state of ready support in the ministry to help build 'an army of geeks' from Bayelsa State.

"We have come to recognise the critical role of IT in manpower development and the high prospect to build an economy out of unwholesome dependency on natural resources. Our youth are our wealth and we believe a centre that encourages their natural talent to innovate is important to building a new Bayelsa that is prosperous and peaceful. We are glad to have the honourable minister with us and his team which demonstrates his commitment to the sector and our country, said Governor Dickson while thanking Shittu for visiting the state.

He said the government was encouraged to partner with Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN) as part of a new pathway to build in people and to digitally enable the youths of the state to join their peers outside the country in the new knowledge economy.