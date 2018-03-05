Tanzania: Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Supports Water Projects in Msalala

Msalala — THE Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Ltd (BGML) has handed over water project and 1.3 km school fence totalling 334.8m/- to Msalala District Council in support of the Kakola village community development initiative.

The two projects handed over at the weekend were implemented following serious needs of water that faced over 3000 residents of Kakola Village for many years as well as intrusion of thugs and unethical groups of the youths to the highly populated Kakola A and B primary schools built in one compound.

Handing over the projects, the acting BMGL General Manager Mr Jon Almond said the support was part of the broader Acacia's Sustainable Communities Programme that seeks to boost local economy as well as improving access to social infrastructure in areas around the mine sites.

"We are glad to hand over water project that will benefit residents of Kakola with sufficient clean water and school fence that will now make the school perimeters safe as well as helping the teachers to keep more than 2000 students together and concentrate with studies," he said.

He said the completion of five tanks each with 10,000 liters worth 189.6m/- and a fence worth 145.2m/- projects as proposed in 2015 was a result of team spirit between the company and the Kakola community and the Msalala District Council in particular and was part of the implementation of Tanzania Development Vision 2025.

He said the Company has contributed significantly to the wellbeing of the community in the past and will continue doing so in a number of social and economic development projects.

Msalala District acting Executive Director Mr Leonard Mabula said the Kakola village has been privileged to be supplied with reliable water. He challenged the water committee to make sure every resident access the water service and reduce the charge from 100/- pegged per bucket to 50/- to ensure accessibility to all regardless of financial ability.

"Our District has been facing unpredictable seasons of drought but we appreciate Acacia's supports which will make it possible for the larger part of the district to be supplied with reliable water in the near future. The handover of this project was part of the solution to the problem," he said.