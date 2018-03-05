5 March 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Gender Ministry Launches UN Women's Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The United Nations (UN) International Women's Day (IWD) 2018 has been launched in Accra.

The global theme for the commemoration is "Women Too: Press on to Progress as Game Changers"while the national theme is "Time is now: Rural and Urban activists Transforming Women's lives".

IWD is aimed towards awareness creation on gender equality, through a series of activities, and the need to refocus attention on institutional and socio-cultural barriers that prevent women from enjoying adequate standard of living.

The launch was a count down to two critical landmark days of the year--March 6 and the celebration of IWD on the 8th March, 2018.

Speaking at the event, the Gender Minister, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, described the launch as commemoration of the enormous and incalculable contributions of women to the achievement of better livelihoods for humanity.

Madam Djaba noted that IWD had a unique relevance and resonance with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and all women in Ghana.

IWD, she said, was another special day which allowed society reflect on how women were nurtured and their potential for national development.

She underscored the importance of Women's movement against harassment, especially in the workplace, in many parts of the world today, adding that similar movements were challenging the unequal status of women in countries in Western Europe, Latin America, Africa, and even the ultra-conservative countries of the Middle East.

The Gender Minister noted that significant and tremendous progress had been made in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), while expressing her belief in a glorious future for women in Ghana as the country celebrated its 61st Independence Anniversary.

Source: ISD (Pricilla Serwah Adjarkoh)

Ghana

Buhari Leaves for Ghana's 61st Independence Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart for Accra, Ghana to attend the country's 61st independence anniversary… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.