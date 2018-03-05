Liberian President, George Weah, has said the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, have the potential to win the World Cup billed for Russia in June if the rights things are done.

Mr. Weah is the only African player to win the coveted World Best award in his days as a professional footballer.

Responding to a question Monday after he held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Presidential Villa Abuja, Mr. Weah said "everything that the players need must be put in place as they prepare for the World Cup".

Advising Nigeria to ensure early preparation, the Liberian leader said a situation where the players lose concentration because "one Minister took money away" should not be allowed to happen.

Drawing from his experience, Mr. Weah said while he the was in Europe, "we just go into camp and everything is provided, we don't do nothing other than to relax and play the game, we are not allowed to worry over other things".

Details later...