Uganda: Prophet Elvis Mbonye Prophesies Wrong Oscar Awards Winner

At the beginning of this year, at his Kyadondo Rugby grounds-based Zoe fellowship, Prophet Elvis Mbonye made some prophecies about the 2018 Oscar Academy awards. Since then we have eagerly been waiting to see if these prophecies would come true.

In his prophecies, the self-proclaimed man of God said that American actress Laurie Metcalf would bag the accolade for Best Supporting Actress. Unfortunately for him and his believers, Allison Janney – also an American actress – took the award last night.

Ugandan British-born actor Daniel Kaluuya was also nominated in the Best Actor category but Mbonye had prophesied that Gary Oldman would take the award. However when MetCalf did not win the award Ugandans were hopeful that Mbonye had been wrong about Kaluuya’s loss too.

Unfortunately, he was right this time and Kaluuya lost out on that award. Out of the eight prophecies Elvis Mbonye made, only one turned out wrong.