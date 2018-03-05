Ghana: ISD Applauded for Exhibiting Professionalism

press release

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has urged the Information Services Department (ISD) to insulate itself from partisan politics.

Mr Abdul-Hamid, who was addressing a staff durbar in Accra on Friday, reiterated government's conviction that ISD was still functional in promoting Ghana's national agenda and vision.

The Minister applauded the staff of ISD across the country for exhibiting professionalism in the execution of its mandate, indicating that this had contributed to the growth of the Ministry and the dissemination of government policies.

He urged them to continue to work diligently for the promotion of government's agenda for national development.

He also commended ISD for helping in the campaigns on illegal mining (galamsey), tax education and the national budget and economic policy dissemination.

To ensure the Department delivers on its mandate, some logistics such as car tyres, car batteries and laptops were presented to all Regional and District Information Officers (RIOs/DIOs).

The durbar provided the platform to reflect on the Department's achievements, shortcomings, challenges and the way forward.

Source: ISD (Faith Edison & Esther Atubigah)