Following the sacking of Gen Kale Kayihura and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde as IGP and security minister respectively, the newly appointed deputy IGP, Brig Sabiiti Muzeei has urged the public to keep calm.

Brig Sabiiti called upon the public to keep calm over his new appointment and said he would take on things as they unfold.

"I am aware of the new appointment, I will only speak about it when it is due time but today I am here to call on Ugandans to be positive about blood," Brig Sabiiti said.

Addressing the media at Makindye Military police barracks during the blood donation drive at military police headquarters in Makindye today, Brig Sabiiti said love for humanity has been the driving force behind his success in his entire life.

"There is nothing as important as love. I serve because of love and that is why I have been able to mobilize the officers for this noble cause," he said.

He added, "We expect to raise about 300 units of blood and I encourage all the people out there to go and donate blood."