5 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kayihura, Tumukunde Sacking - New Deputy IGP Calls for Calm

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Derrick Wandera

Following the sacking of Gen Kale Kayihura and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde as IGP and security minister respectively, the newly appointed deputy IGP, Brig Sabiiti Muzeei has urged the public to keep calm.

Brig Sabiiti called upon the public to keep calm over his new appointment and said he would take on things as they unfold.

"I am aware of the new appointment, I will only speak about it when it is due time but today I am here to call on Ugandans to be positive about blood," Brig Sabiiti said.

Addressing the media at Makindye Military police barracks during the blood donation drive at military police headquarters in Makindye today, Brig Sabiiti said love for humanity has been the driving force behind his success in his entire life.

"There is nothing as important as love. I serve because of love and that is why I have been able to mobilize the officers for this noble cause," he said.

He added, "We expect to raise about 300 units of blood and I encourage all the people out there to go and donate blood."

Uganda

But Why Did We End Up With General Kayihura for 12 Years?

Gen Kale Kayihura has finally been sacked, having been police boss for 12-and-a-half years. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.