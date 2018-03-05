Tanzania: Police Impound Lorry, Arrest Two Illegal Immigrants

Dodoma — TWO illegal immigrants from Rwanda were on Wednesday night arrested after they were found being transported in a lorry at Mtera police check point in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Gilles Muroto, told a press conference here yesterday that the two illegal immigrants were on transit to Zambia in a lorry bearing registrationnumber T442 CVK, driven by one Beda Sanga (32) of Iringa.

"We have arrested two illegal immigrants and the lorry driver and impounded the vehicle which was being used to transport them," said the RPC. Mr Muroto mentioned the illegal immigrants as Angelina Umotoni (26) and Uwamalia Solange (23), both residents of Kigali in Rwanda. He said the police force was still investigating the matter to establish the ownership of the lorry which was used to transport the illegal immigrants, urging drivers not to involve themselves in such matters because it is against the law.

In another development, the Dodoma RPC said police have arrested 20 street children who were allegedly being used by adults in theft in Dodoma municipality, saying the street children were implicated in theft of side mirrors, wheel covers and wipers. "The street children have been implicated also in sniffing of glue mixed with petrol offered by adults who subsequently use them in theft," he observed.

Mr Muroto said preliminary investigations indicate that the street children are from at least six regions in mainland Tanzania, including Manyara, Kigoma, Tabora, Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Dodoma.

"Police are seeking for their parents to be answerable for abandoning the children," he said. Meanwhile, Police in Dodoma are holding a 32 year old resident of Makulu in Dodoma municipality for supplying fake motor vehicle insurance in the municipality.

Dodoma RPC, Mr Muroto said the resident was arrested in a special operation conducted jointly by police and Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) last week, saying the suspect identified as Yunus Ramadhani, is a marketing officer of a motorcycle company.