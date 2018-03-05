5 March 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Former Polokwane City Star Signs for Alexandra United

Former Polokwane City FC midfielder Tshepo "Jomo" Matsemela has signed with SAFA ABC Motsepe League side, Alexandra United.

"Mjomana" as the midfielder is affectionately known was part of the Lamasia FC team that won the December Discovery sponsored tournament in Soweto which saw Bafana Bafana star, Keegan Dolly making an appearance for the winners.

Matsemela is the product of the Stars of Africa Academy under the watchful eye of Farouk Khan. City handed a contract to the young midfielder soon after his return from Portugal side, GD Tourizense where he had a brief stint.

Matsemela signed for United as a free agent and made his debut for the club in their Nedbank Cup Last 32 victory over African All Stars.

With his side still well within reach of finishing at the top of the log, Matsemela will be looking to play an influential role in helping his side move further up from position five in the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League.

