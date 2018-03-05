5 March 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Safa Coaching Education Calls Aspiring Coaches

The South African Football Association's Coaching Education department has called upon aspiring coaches to register for the upcoming SAFA Coaching Courses taking place between February and March.

The Association has been on an aggressive drive of getting aspiring coaches to get accredited SAFA coaching credentials and most importantly, be in the ever-growing system of SAFA coaches across the country.

SAFA's aggressive approach to getting aspiring coaches qualified has seen coaches from far flung areas getting the necessary skills and qualifications to improve on their coaching abilities.

The next five-day SAFA D License coaching course kicks off today and will be hosted by the SAFA Tshwane region.

Latest SAFA D Coaching Course Dates:

Date Region Contact Person Number

5 Mar - 9 Mar SAFA Tshwane Neelan Chetty 012 343 0040

Aspiring coaches interested in getting SAFA Coaching credentials can be in touch with the Association's coaching education department on 011 567 2010 or coaching.education@safa.net

