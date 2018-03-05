5 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Supporters Hospitalised as Opposition Implodes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndabeni Mlotshwa

Bulawayo — VIOLENT clashes between rival factions of Zimbabwe's main opposition have left several party supporters injured and hospitalised in the second city of Bulawayo.

This is the latest in a series of intra-party political violence and endless conflict among leaders and supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) since its leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, died from colon cancer in South Africa last month.

After violent skirmishes at his recent burial, factions are now fighting for control of the party's provincial offices in Bulawayo.

Since Sunday, clashes have broken out between supporters of the interim leader, Nelson Chamisa, and Thokozani Khupe, the co-vice president who opposes Chamisa's endorsement by the party.

MDC, a formidable force since its founding in 1999, is experiencing a leadership battle after Tsvangirai left three deputies.

While Khupe was elected into the position, Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri were appointed by the now-deceased leader.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) condemned the growing culture of violence by the MDC to resolve and settle political differences.

The lawyers group expressed concern that the lack of decisive and punitive action and sanctions on perpetrators of violence was encouraging repeated incidences and impunity.

"The MDC-T party must embrace a strict, bold and consistent intolerance to any forms of violence and conflict within the opposition political party."

MDC squabbles are a major concern ahead of general elections later this year.

The party is seen as weakened by the death of Tsvangirai, infighting and the reformation of the ruling ZANU-PF under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe

New Political Party Confirms Mugabe Meeting

The National Patriotic Front has just confirmed that its leader Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri met former… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.