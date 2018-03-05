Rwandan Doctor Wins International Innovation Grant

Dr Fidel Rubagumya, a resident physician - clinical oncology and the founder of Rwanda Children's Cancer Relief has won a $20,000 (about Rwf17 million) grant from American Society of Clinical Oncology.

This was announced last week on the organisation's website.

In an exclusive interview with Healthy Times, Dr Rubagumya revealed he plans to use to the grant to create a mobile application that will be used by people with the genetic condition of albinism.

He explained that these people tend to have chronic wounds which turn into cancers, so with the application they will be taking pictures of their wounds using the app alongside some information which will be directly uploaded, enabling a specialist to review them online.

"Those that are highly suspected to be cancerous will be advised to go to the hospital for further investigations. Tanzania has many people with this genetic defect and many come to hospital at a late stage when little can be done. I am currently training in Tanzania; this is the reason why I will initially do this in Tanzania with plans to do a similar project in Rwanda when I complete my training," he said.

The grant and the award were given out in support of oncology professionals in low- and middle-income countries, investing in either an innovative research project or formulating meaningful mentoring relationships that transcend borders.

The International Innovation Grants are one-year grants of up to $20,000, given directly to each awardee's non-profit organisation or government agency, that fund research projects aimed at improving cancer care in low- and middle-income countries that have the potential to be transferable to settings in other developing countries.

This year, three International Innovation Grants will support innovative projects in India, Mexico, and Tanzania, focusing on broader access to palliative care, adherence to maintenance therapy of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and utilizing technology for early detection for skin cancers.

Dr Rubagumya appreciated the milestone, saying he is more motivated to work harder.

"I am humbled; winning an award of this magnitude pushes me to work even harder. It's a very competitive award where the top three projects are selected to benefit every year. Applicants come from all developing countries. To be among the top three is indeed an honor," he said.

Thomas G. Roberts, the head of the Conquer Cancer Board of Directors, said cancer can affect anyone, anywhere and that is why by funding research, Conquer Cancer and its donors are working to improve the access and quality of cancer care not just in the United States, but worldwide.

"This year's recipients of both the International Innovation Grant and International Development and Education Award will continue to expand our knowledge of care in different settings and encourage international conversations about innovative and effective cancer care," he said.