5 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Freeman Mbowe Hospitalized Due to Severe Headache

By Janeth Joseph

Moshi — The Chadema national chairman is admitted at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC) Referral Hospital in Moshi due to a severe headache, the hospital has disclosed.

The KCMC Hospital's public relations officer, Mr Gabriel Chisseo said on Monday, March 05, that the Member of Parliament for Hai was received at the medical centre yesterday (Sunday) after he felt throbbing pain due to fatigue.

"We received Mr Mbowe yesterday. Information from doctors, attending to him, show that he had severe headache by the time he arrived here," he said.

Doctors, he said, are of the view that the severe headache is a result of fatigue.

"We have since decided to give him a bed rest at and his health is progressing well," he said, noting that doctors would conduct more medical tests on Mr Mbowe who doubles as the leader of opposition in Parliament.

