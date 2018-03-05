5 March 2018

South Africa: 'Frustrated' Du Preez Wants Patience From Sharks

Sharks coach Robert du Preez was left frustrated after his side's Super Rugby draw against the Waratahs on Saturday.

The Sharks had led for most of the match, but they conceded a late try in Durban to let the win slip as the match finished 24-24.

It means that the Sharks remain winless after two matches in 2018, and they will now be turning their attention to a home clash against the Sunwolves this weekend.

Du Preez, speaking after the match on Saturday, bemoaned his side's inability to finish off the match.

"It's very frustrating," he told reporters.

"The conditions are very humid so the ball is difficult to handle. I think we had quite a few opportunities and we didn't take those. Our game management was also poor.

"There was some positive stuff out there as well. The tries that we scored were good. We've just got to learn to be more patient.

"We just let them off the hook too many times. The game was there for the taking and we were just impatient, right up until the death, trying to play too much rugby."

The Waratahs, meanwhile, now head to Argentina for a date with the Jaguares this weekend.

