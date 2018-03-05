Namibia: Five Arrested After Attempted Robbery At Shoprite

Five suspected robbers were arrested this morning after they allegedly attempted to rob the Shoprite Usave outlet at the Soweto market in Windhoek at gunpoint.

Two of the suspected robbers were shot by the police, and were rushed to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital after one of them suffered serious injuries to the chest while the other was shot in the leg.

Khomas police regional commander Sylvanus Nghishidimbwa said they were tipped off by the public on time to stop the suspects in their tracks before they could take anything from the shop.

City Police chief Abraham Kanime told The Namibian that he recognised three of the suspects, who are currently out on bail for previous cases of robbery.

"These are our regulars; we have seen them more than once before," Kanime said, referring to the three robbery suspects.

A witness, who was selling food items from a stall, told The Namibian that she heard gunfire, and lay flat on the floor. She said she saw a man fall a few feet from her stall when the police had fired shots.