Despite Kevin Anderson's 6-foot-8 height that acts as the springboard for his awesome serve, Juan Martin del Potro must loom as a veritable giant to the South African No 1 whenever he comes face-to-face with the amiable Argentinian on the tennis court.

And the scenario could only have been intensified over the weekend when Del Potro beat Anderson 6-4, 6-4 in the Mexican Open final in Acapulco for his seventh consecutive success over the South African while depriving Anderson of the chance of annexing his first ATP 500 title and adding it to the less prestigious four ATP 250 titles he has previously won.

But adding salt to the wounds was the fact that Del Potro has in the process also vaulted over Anderson in the latest ATP rankings, taking over the No 8 position which Anderson occupied for a week, with the South African relegated a place to No 9.

Little wonder Anderson praised the 29-year-old Argentinian, who at one time reached a world ranking of No 4, won the US Open and but for a string of injuries would surely have achieved much more, as "a truly great tennis talent."

And Del Potro, despite his blanket-like ascendancy over Anderson, conceded it was never easy overcoming the South African and dealing with his ferocious serving - while admitting he had also enjoyed a few strokes of crucial good fortune at Acapulco.

But statistics apart, the Mexican Open final was an absorbing contest between two uncompromising big-hitters, with a single break of service in each set cementing Del Potro's overall superiority.

And it also sets the scene for both Del Potro and Anderson to improve their world rankings in the first ATP 1 000 tournament of the year which starts later in the week at Indian Wells, particularly as world No 7 David Goffin is still recuperating from an eye injury and has not entered the event.

