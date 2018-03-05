26 February 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Airlines to Start Flying to Malagasy's Largest, Busiest Tourist Resort

Ethiopian Airlines announced today that it will start flying three times in a week to Malagasy's largest and busiest tourist resort, Nosy-Be, on March 27, 2018.

According to a press release sent to ENA, Nosy-Be is Ethiopian's second gateway to Madagascar after Antananarivo.

Nosy Be, which is considered as one of the most beautiful tourist destinations of Africa, will widen the menu of leisure destination choices for tourists from all over the world, the airline said.

"Ethiopian will continue to expand and deepen its footprint in Africa with a view to supporting the growth of tourism, business, trade and investment between the continent and the rest of the world", the release quoted Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam.

The route will be operated with a Boeing 737-800, it was learned.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

