South Africa: Western Cape Dam Levels Drop Even More

The latest average level, for dams across the Western Cape, is 20.83% - compared to 30.09% for the same time last year - MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said on Monday.

"At this stage, the water situation in our 30 municipalities is relatively stable, thanks to continued interventions as well as a concerted effort to save water by citizens and business.

"However, the agriculture sector remains a major concern for us in the provincial government. We will continue to step up and provide support to this important sector, which is bearing the brunt of the drought."

He said complacency in saving water coupled with another dry winter, could lead to further water constraints next summer.

"From a disaster management point of view, we are now starting to plan and prepare for next season when we may see similar water constraints, especially if we don't get the rainfall we need in this coming winter.

"We need to retain as much water in storage as possible as we go into the summer of 2018/19."

According to the latest measurements: Theewaterskloof Dam is currently at 10.7% (2017: 26.03%); Voëlvlei Dam a 15.5% (2017: 31.2%), Clanwilliam Dam at 8% (2017: 30%)and Bergrivier at 49.6% (2017: 39.2%).

The system of dams that supplies the City of Cape Town is at an average of 23.23% full, compared to last week's 23.7%.

These figures are supplied by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The City of Cape Town's recorded figure for last week was one basis point higher at 23.8% full.

In Cape Town, the maximum limit for personal consumption is 50 litres per person per day in line with Level 6B water restrictions introduced on February 1.

If the City's overall consumption is not reduced to at least 450Ml per day and dam levels reach 13.5%, a plan called Day Zero will kick in.

In terms of this plan, people will have to queue for a ration of 25 litres of water per day, to be fetched at Points of Distribution.

Day Zero is scheduled for July 15 this year.

