5 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Africa: Egypt Wins Six New Medals in Africa Fencing Championship in Lagos

Egypt's fencing team continued securing more medals in the 8th Cadet and Junior African Fencing Championship, which kicked off on March 1.

On the fourth day of the contest, the Egyptian fencers won six new medals; two gold, three bronze and one silver.

Fencer Mohamed Hamza won a gold medal after beating his South African rival in the final while fencers Youssef Sanaa and Yahia Madi secured two bronze medals.

Also, female fencer Lama Yasser secured a gold medal after defeating her Algerian contender in the final match while fencers Sherwet Gaber got a bronze and Yassmin Ali won a silver.

The matches are held at Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

