Seychelles: Islands of Seychelles Increasingly a Favourite Destination for Weddings, Honeymoons

The Seychelles islands are gaining increased recognition as a favourite destination for weddings and honeymoons.

The Fregate Island Private was voted among seven of the world's most luxurious honeymoon destinations. The ranking has been made by Australia's largest global online travel website, FlightNetwork. Emma Hill, content marketing manager, said that the list was carefully selected.

"Doing the work, we have scoured through top honeymoon destinations to find the most exquisite and lavish stays for the newlyweds who want a holiday of absolute splendour," Hill said.

Hill said that "this list is filled with the most luxurious and magnificent of resorts, villas, and hotels to make the honeymooners beam with happiness."

The Dolphin Islands in Fiji, the Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef in Australia and Maldives' Como Cocoa Island were also chosen.

Last month, the islands of Seychelles were voted among the top 20 Most Beautiful Wedding Destinations in the World. The best wedding award 2017 was held in Beijing and was organised with National Humanity History and Cosmo Brides Magazines.

Sherin Francis, chief executive of the Seychelles Tourism Board, said that "such awards reemphasize one of Seychelles' main niche market, which is the wedding and honeymoon market romance in general. It will definitely give us added visibility and mileage in China."

Seychelles, along with other Indian Ocean islands Mauritius, Reunion and the Maldives, made the list.

According to the St. Ange Tourism report, "the organisers said they have gone through the process of online registration, obtaining the recommendation of key opinion leaders, and internet voting to finally confirm the 'Top 20 Most Beautiful Wedding Destinations in the World."

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, there were 2,367 visitor weddings in Seychelles last year, a number that has been rising steadily. In 2011, 1,059 couples said "I do" in Seychelles. In 2013, the number rose to 1,201 and in 2016 there were 1,695 visitor weddings.

Jeanina Edmond of All Occasions' Décor and Flowers has been doing foreigners weddings for over five years. Edmond said that the majority of her clients prefer a beach wedding.

"Foreigners almost all of the time prefer a wedding with an ocean view or of a sunset," said Edmond.

According to Edmond "their requests include an arch or canopy. They tend to prefer tropical flowers. Frangipani is top on the list but they also ask for some roses. And most of them choose white as their preferred colour."

Edmond adds that apart from the bridal bouquet and buttonholes for the groom, "they also ask for flower garlands, hair and wristbands and a wedding cake and champagne top the list."

Edmond said that most of the time her clients also plant a small coconut tree, which also bears a wooden plaque with their names. On future visits, the couples visit their trees - a beautiful reminder of a beautiful day in a beautiful country.