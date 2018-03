President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman took a cruise in the Suez Canal on Monday 5/3/2018.

The two had earlier made a tour of the Ismailia tunnels' project site at the Suez Canal Corridor.

The Saudi crown prince arrived in Egypt yesterday which is the first leg of his maiden foreign tour. His visit aims at further boosting relations and cooperation between the two sisterly Arab countries.