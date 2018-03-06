5 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Registrars Strike at KNH After Botched Brain Surgery

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Kenyatta National Hospital.
By Elizabeth Merab

Registrars have boycotted work at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi after their colleague was suspended over a botched brain surgery that sparked public outrage.

A registrar is a doctor who is receiving advanced training in a specialist field of medicine to become a consultant.

The medical master's students on Monday said they would not resume work until the referral hospital resolves systemic issues, which have been partly blamed for the medical mishap.

They alleged unwarranted victimisation of one of their colleagues who was sent home after opening the skull of the wrong patient following a mix-up in identification tags.

The registrars held a meeting with officials of the Kenya Medical Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) in the morning.

The hospital's chief executive Lily Koros and her deputy Bernard Githae and the Director of Clinical Services were last week sent on compulsory leave to allow investigations into the incident.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki sent Ms Koros and Mr Githae home following public uproar.

A day before, on Thursday evening, Ms Koros suspended four medical staff, including a surgeon who performed a head operation on a wrong patient.

More follows.

More on This

KNH Appoints Audit Firm to Probe Brain Surgery Mix-Up

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has now appointed an audit firm to investigate the events that led up to the brain… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.