5 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Southern Africa: Court Orders 8 Zimbabwean Children to Be Repatriated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: University of Pretoria
Pretoria High Court.

Eight Zimbabwean children who were found by police in Rustenburg in November last year will be repatriated from South Africa to Zimbabwe, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled on Monday.

Judge Bill Prinsloo ordered that the children should be repatriated, according to the Department of Social Development.

Prinsloo said he could not fathom how parents could allow their children to travel with strangers, in a truck, from Beit Bridge to the Cape Town.

Prinsloo said that he doubted that their parents acted in the best interest of the children.

The children, between the ages of two and 14 years, are currently in the care and protection of the department.The driver of the truck they were travelling in when they were found by police was in possession of 15 passports - none of which belonged to the minors in transit.

In February, an application for a court interdict was applied for in court by eight adults who claimed to be the parents of the children.

The alleged parents demanded that the children be released into their care but could not provide proof that they are indeed the children's parents or primary caregivers.

In terms of section 290 of the Children's Act, there is a need to ascertain where the children will be released to. In this instance, the children will be released to the care and safety of the Government of Zimbabwe, according to the department.

Newly-appointed Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu welcomed the decision to repatriate the children to Zimbabwe.

"We believe that the South African government, through the Department of Social Development, always acts in the best interest of the child. We want to thank the SAPS, the social workers, the office of the Family Advocate and all other officials who worked tirelessly to make sure that the children are protected."

The Government of Zimbabwe is expected to receive the children back on Tuesday.

Source: News24

Southern Africa

Six Ways to Keep Calm and Carry On in #Listeriosis Scare

The head of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' listeria investigation, Juno Thomas, tells us which foods… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.