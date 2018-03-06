6 March 2018

Liberia: Weah Seeks Nigeria's Help to Jump-Start Liberia's Economy

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed doors with the visiting Liberian President George Weah.
By Terhemba Daka

President George Oppong Weah of Liberia has appealed to Nigeria for assistance to jump-start his country's diminishing economic fortunes.

Weah made the appeal yesterday during a state visit to Nigeria where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

"Our people have voted for change, and for hope. And change is finally here. But mere political change is meaningless without development, prosperity, and growth. Your excellency, we need Nigeria's help to jump-start our economy," the Liberian President said.

Weah, who lauded Nigeria's exceptional role in maintaining peace and stability in the West African sub-region, ‎also praised the country's humble disposition in spite of its high profile status in the West African sub-region.

While lamenting the large fiscal and infrastructure deficit his government has inherited, Weah also sought Nigeria's help to tackle the urgent problem of youth unemployment, as well as revive the country's education, agriculture, mining and health sectors.

