Namibia: Pick n Pay Namibia Recalls Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken Products

Pick n Pay Namibia a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) group has issued an urgent instruction to the retailer's stores countrywide to immediately remove all Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken Limited (RCL) products from its shelves following the confirmation of the source of the listeria outbreak in South Africa.

Rouxche Locke, Corporate Communications Manager and Spokesperson for the Group said the health and safety of their customers is their first priority and that they believe the impact of the recall on the Namibian market is not as sever since Pick n Pay Namibia has a diversity of suppliers, many of whom are local.

"While we are not aware of any confirmed reports of Listeria in Namibia we have taken this step as a precautionary measure as our customers' safety is important to us," she added.

She advised any customer who is concerned that they may have bought any affected meat products linked to the outbreak to return it to any of they stores for a full refund.

The Minister of Health of South Africa announced on 4 March that his Department had identified the source of the national listeria outbreak which has affected over 1000 people and has tragically led to a number of fatalities in SA over the past few months.

Processed meat products manufactured at factories operated by Enterprise and RCL have been issued with safety recall notices.