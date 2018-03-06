Kenya: Floods Kill 51-Year Old Woman in Marsabit

A woman has died after being swept away by floods in Qubi Qallo area of Saku Sub-County in Marsabit.

Police identified the 51-year-old as Lokho Jillo Kampare.

Marsabit Central OCPD Joseph Mutende said the woman was attempting to cross a flooded section of a road when she was swept away.

The police boss said her body was found after a long search.

"Our people should be cautious as the rains continue hitting many parts of the county," Mr Mutende added.

In Maikona Location of North Horr Sub-County, eight families are counting heavy losses after their animals were swept by floods.

Maikona chief Guyo Isacko told the Nation that more than 100 goats died.

Mr Isacko added that the families were safe.

"No deaths have been reported though some residents have been trapped by flood waters for two days, he said. "We have contacted the Red Cross and the county government to see if the families can get assistance,"