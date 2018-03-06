5 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Floods Kill 51-Year Old Woman in Marsabit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Irene Mwendwa

A woman has died after being swept away by floods in Qubi Qallo area of Saku Sub-County in Marsabit.

Police identified the 51-year-old as Lokho Jillo Kampare.

Marsabit Central OCPD Joseph Mutende said the woman was attempting to cross a flooded section of a road when she was swept away.

The police boss said her body was found after a long search.

TRAPPED

"Our people should be cautious as the rains continue hitting many parts of the county," Mr Mutende added.

In Maikona Location of North Horr Sub-County, eight families are counting heavy losses after their animals were swept by floods.

Maikona chief Guyo Isacko told the Nation that more than 100 goats died.

Mr Isacko added that the families were safe.

"No deaths have been reported though some residents have been trapped by flood waters for two days, he said. "We have contacted the Red Cross and the county government to see if the families can get assistance,"

Kenya

U.S. Intervention in Kenya? No Thanks.

The suggestion the US should intervene is based on half-truths and is an affront to sovereignty, argues Kenya's… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.