Malawi: Gift of Givers Donates Shoes to 800 People in Dedza

Dedza — Gift of Givers Wednesday last week donated shoes to 800 people in Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza to help them avoid contracting diseases during the rainy season.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency after the donation, Programs Manager for Gift of the Givers, Ishmael Grant, said the gesture was also to assist the poor and vulnerable people in the area.

"We have donated these shoes to 800 people here in TA Kaphuka as some of these people are poor and cannot manage to buy shoes, others are school going children who were going to school bare footed," Grant said.

He pledged to continue helping people in the country in many ways, like giving them farm inputs, assisting in education, health and giving relief items to those affected by disasters, thereby improving the living standards of people in the country.

Dedza District Disaster Risk Management Officer, Zione Viyazi, said Gift of the Givers has been helping the district with different materials during disasters.

"They have been assisting us by giving disaster kits and farm inputs to the households that are affected during disasters," Viyazi said.

One of the beneficiaries, Chikondi Kajawa, said she was thankful for the gift.

"I am very happy to have these shoes, it was hard for me to buy expensive shoes like these," said Kajawa.

According to Grant, Gift of the Givers will donate shoes to eighteen districts across the country, including Dedza.