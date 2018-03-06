5 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mwanza Court Sentences Man to 14 Years In Hard Labour for Defilement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Wasili

Mwanza — Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced Richard Kamodzi to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for the offence of defilement.

Kamodzi committed the offence at Suludala Village in the area of Senior Chief Nthache in the district.

The court heard that on September 29, last year the victim went to the house of Kamodzi to play with his daughter and other peers from within the neighborhood.

It was also heard in court that as the girl was playing, Kamodzi coaxed her and took her away from her friends and defiled her.

The court further learnt that the three year old girl never reported the incident to her parents until at around 11:00 at night when she started feeling unbearable pain in her private parts.

Her mother checked the girl and discovered some whitish stuff in the girls' private parts which raised her suspicion, it was heard in court.

"After questioning the girl what had happened, she explained that their neighbour Kamodzi had sexual intercourse with her," Mwanza Police Station Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Joshua Chirambo told the court.

Chirambo said the matter was, therefore, reported to Mwanza Police Station where it was further referred to Mwanza District Hospital for medical checkup.

He said medical examination revealed that there were some signs of penetration into the girl's private parts.

Kamodzi was arrested on September 30, 2017 and appeared before Mwanza First Magistrate Court on October 10, 2017 where he pleaded not guilty and denied the charge of defilement.

The state, therefore, paraded two witnesses to testify against the convict, proving him guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Chirambo asked the court to mete out a stiffer punishment to the accused to serve as a lesson and a deterrent to other would - be offenders.

In mitigation, Kamodzi pleaded for leniency on grounds that he has a family which he claimed solely depends on him.

Before passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Ranwell Mangazi observed: "In order to protect children in the country from abuse, people like Kamodzi deserve longer jail terms." He subsequently sentenced Kamodzi to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kamodzi, 47, comes from Nthache Village in the area of Senior Chief Nthache in Mwanza.

Malawi

7 Elderly People Murdered in Malawi

At least seven elderly men and women have been murdered in different parts of the country since January this year,… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.