5 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Thunder Strikes 3 People, One Seriously Injured in Chiradzulu

By Linda Likomwa

Chiradzulu — A 51 year old woman Emilda Kasambwe was admitted to Chiradzulu District Hospital after being stricken by thunder last week.

Kasambwe met her fate when she was coming from the hospital's guardian shelter where she went to prepare supper for her grandchild who had also been admitted at the same hospital.

Rose Mwahara, elder sister to Kasambwe, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview on the development Wednesday.

"I received a call Tuesday morning that my sister (Kasambwe) has been admitted at the hospital after being stricken by thunder. We rushed and saw that she was seriously burnt," she said.

Mwahara added that the burns were from the face down to the waist and that she was responding well to medication.

Mwahara explained, "She was unconscious up until Tuesday morning when she started to ask us what happened to her. On Wednesday, she had greatly improved as she was able to receive porridge."

The other two who were striked together with Kasambwe have since been discharged.

Kasambwe comes from Mkumba Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu.

In January this year (2018), another woman died at the same hospital after being stricken by thunder.

