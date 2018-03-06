Malawi: Green Eagles Players Arrested for Causing Fracas

Chikwawa — Four players and one supporter for Mpokonyola 'Green Eagles' football team in Chikwawa district are behind bars for allegedly inciting violence and injuring their rival Mpokonyola Young Strikers Assistant Coach, Masautso Kamiza.

The five; Kalonga Luwani, Bendro Skova, Samson Duncan, Maloya Luwani and Sinalesi Mkamwa were arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin, the arrest of the five follows a long running wrangle between the two camps over a football pitch.

"It is said that the two sides were once a single team before one camp, Mpokonyola Young Strikers split away and formed their own team.

"The new team reportedly took on board rejects from their rivals, and was assigned to train twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays," said Benjamin.

Chaos however, broke out as the rival Green Eagles invaded the pitch assaulting Young Strikers players and their official, a Mr Kalumbi.

"The two teams have since been at loggerheads until Traditional Authority Katunga brokered a consensus.

"However, ugly scenes returned on January 8 this year when Young Strikers resumed training," indicated the police PRO

He further said on the material day, one supporter from the rival camp, Sinalesi Mkamwa allegedly stormed into the ground while inciting violence.

She and other four players descended on the rival team beating up players and their assistant coach Kamiza.

"Police have since been pursuing the matter until Wednesday when they got the five arrested.

"They have since been charged with inciting violence and common assault which contravenes Section 86 and 253 of the Penal Code respectively," said Benjamin.

The Police publicist said the five are expected to appear before court of law soon.

The suspects come from Mpokonyola Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa.