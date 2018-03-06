Malawi: Communities Worry Over Teachers Who Abscond Classes for Beer

Dedza — Communities in Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza have expressed concern over the behaviour of some primary school teachers who abscond classes for beer.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency after a school review meeting which was organised by Link Community Development on Thursday at Nthulu Primary School, one of the community members, Sela Jamu said teachers in the area leave classes and go to drink beer during working days, a development that is making education to go down in the area.

"Teachers come and just report at the school thereafter they go to the drinking joints to drink beer leaving the pupils alone resulting in pupils not learning the whole day," Jamu said.

She said that teachers are not serious with their work as they can drink beer anyhow without considering the welfare of the children.

Group Village Headman Nkhuwi said the behaviour of the teachers was annoying as it is promoting dwindling of education standards in the area.

"There is also a tendency by some teachers who take school properties as their own and they end up selling them. For instance we recently had a case of a certain teacher who sold one school bicycle that was donated by a certain organisation to assist in carrying pupils to the hospital whenever they are sick," Nkhuwi revealed.

"And we are thankful to the community members who brought the teacher to book and the bicycle has been recovered," he added.

Speaking in a separate interview, Project Manager for Link Community Development, Michael Mulenga said the organisation is implementing a project called Increasing Participatory Governance in Education in Malawi with an aim to make sure that there is maximum community empowerment in running schools.

"This project is empowering communities to be taking part in school improvement process in the 243 primary schools here in Dedza and as you can see the communities are able to cite challenges they are facing," Mulenga said.

He added that since the project started in 2014, community participation towards school improvement process has increased from 25 percent to 85 percent.