Kenya: Mbagathi Hospital to Perform Kidney Transplant From Next Week

Photo: Daily News

Kidney Transplant Surgery (file photo).

Kenyans are set to benefit from kidney transplant at Mbagathi Hospital from next week.

This comes after the hospital run by the county government of Nairobi was last month fitted with state-of-the-art theatre equipment.

The hospital has collaborated with surgeons from India to carry out the first procedure.

The operation will be led by surgeon Rajesh Chaudhary assisted by four Kenyan surgeons.

EQUIP HOSPITALS

Governor Mike Sonko, while announcing the breakthrough, said that it is unfortunate that majority of Kenyans have to travel abroad to seek medical attention whenever they have kidney problems yet local hospitals could also be equipped to ease the burden on the citizens.

"It is good news for Kenyans that Mbagathi Hospital can now perform kidney transplants. It is unfortunate that majority of Kenyans with kidney dysfunctions seek transplants abroad, which is costly," Governor Sonko said.

Mr Sonko said that the first four kidney transplants will be free of charge but the hospital will be conducting subsequent surgeries at a subsidised cost.

The only other public hospital which has been able to carry out complex surgeries is the Kenyatta National Hospital, which is under the management of the national government.

Dr Chaudhary said the next week's kidney transplant will also serve as an opportunity to train local doctors.

"We are putting up a programme that will see local Kenyan doctors trained on kidney transplant," said Dr Rajesh.