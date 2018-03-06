6 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mbagathi Hospital to Perform Kidney Transplant From Next Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Kidney Transplant Surgery (file photo).
By Collins Omulo

Kenyans are set to benefit from kidney transplant at Mbagathi Hospital from next week.

This comes after the hospital run by the county government of Nairobi was last month fitted with state-of-the-art theatre equipment.

The hospital has collaborated with surgeons from India to carry out the first procedure.

The operation will be led by surgeon Rajesh Chaudhary assisted by four Kenyan surgeons.

EQUIP HOSPITALS

Governor Mike Sonko, while announcing the breakthrough, said that it is unfortunate that majority of Kenyans have to travel abroad to seek medical attention whenever they have kidney problems yet local hospitals could also be equipped to ease the burden on the citizens.

"It is good news for Kenyans that Mbagathi Hospital can now perform kidney transplants. It is unfortunate that majority of Kenyans with kidney dysfunctions seek transplants abroad, which is costly," Governor Sonko said.

Mr Sonko said that the first four kidney transplants will be free of charge but the hospital will be conducting subsequent surgeries at a subsidised cost.

The only other public hospital which has been able to carry out complex surgeries is the Kenyatta National Hospital, which is under the management of the national government.

Dr Chaudhary said the next week's kidney transplant will also serve as an opportunity to train local doctors.

"We are putting up a programme that will see local Kenyan doctors trained on kidney transplant," said Dr Rajesh.

Kenya

Odinga Team Roots for Power Sharing Formula Draft

The four Nasa principals Monday closed ranks to set the ground for constitutional change around the Bomas Draft. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.