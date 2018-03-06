Kenya: Pipeline, Prisons Handed Tricky Draws

Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline have been drawn in Pool D and C respectively in the 2018 Women's Africa Club Volleyball Championship which serve off Tuesday in Egypt.

Prisons have been placed in Pool D alongside Injis of Cameroon, Douanes of Burkina Faso, Customs of Nigeria and Asec of Cote d'Ivoire.

Local league champions Pipeline, on the other hand have been drawn against Egypt's Shams, Cameroon's FAP, DGSP of Congo and Vision of Uganda.

For this, Pipeline and Prisons will both have to finish to of their groups in order to avoid meeting at the quarterfinal stage like they did last year.

"The competition will be tough, because there are two very strong teams from Egypt, and we shall have to play one of them in the group stage," said Pipeline coach Japheth Munala.

Pipeline take on home side Shams in the first match Tuesday evening.

The 10-day competition has attracted a record attendance comprising 20 other clubs - including four from North Africa - a region viewed as Kenya's greatest adversaries.

Pipeline coach Munala - who boasts seven club continental titles - seems keen to pick his early battles, even though he will have to do without the reliable dup of Brackcides Agala and Violet Makuto.

The left handed Makuto was omitted from the traveling party due as a disciplinary measure for her having travelled to and competed in Asia without the club's permission, while Agala's omission was not immediately apparent.

Prisons are the last Kenyan club to win this competition in Madagascar five years ago.

Al Ahly have won the title twice, while Algeria's Petroliers and Tunisia's Carthage lifted the title in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Prisons and Pipeline, who met in the quarters of this competition last year, have already landed in Cairo.

DRAW

Pool A: Ahly (EGYPT)- Nkumba University (Uganda)- Nyong (Cameroon)- Revenue (Rwanda)

Pool B: Carthage (Tunisia)- Harare City (Zimbabwe)- Chlef (Algeria)- BDF (Botswana)- Bafia (Cameroon)‏Pool C: Shams (Egypt)- FAP (Cameroon)- Pipeline (Kenya)- DGSP (Congo)- Vision (Uganda)‏Pool D: Prisons (Kenya)- Injs (Cameroon)- Douanes (Burkina)- Customs (Nigeria)- Asec (Cote d'Ivoire)

Squads:

Pipeline: Trizah Atuka (captain), Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Celestine Nafula, Monica Biama, Naomi Too, Rose Jepkosgei, Yvonne Sinaida, Janet Wanja, Agrippina Kundu, Rael Tebla, Esther Wangeci, Lucy Akinyi, Christine Ngugi

Coach: Japheth Munala

Assistant coach: Margaret Indakala

Prisons:

Mercy Moim (captain), Joy Luseneka, Herma Jepyegon, Loise Jepkosgei, Edith Wisa, Emmaculate Chemtai, Shyrine Jepkemboi, Diana Khisa, Lorine Chebet, Everlyne Makuto, Sharon Chepchumba, Yvonne Wavinya, Elizabeth Wanyama, Judith Tarus.

Coach: David Lung'aho

Assistant coach: Josp Baraza